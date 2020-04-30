Avril Lavigne honors frontline workers in video for "We Are Warriors"

BMGAvril Lavigne pays tribute to frontline workers in the music video for her COVID-19 relief song, “We Are Warriors.”

In the black-and-white clip, we see shots of healthcare workers around the world, people sewing homemade masks, and fans holding signs to shout-out the warriors in their lives.

The track is a recently re-recorded version of Avril’s 2019 song, "Warrior, " originally written about her battle with Lyme disease. Since the new version's debut last week, it has racked up over two million streams.

For the single's release, Avril's charity, The Avril Lavigne Foundation, has teamed with Project HOPE, a global health organization. All net proceeds from sales and streams of the song and its video will go to Project HOPE's COVID-19 relief efforts. Visit Charitystars.com/Warriors for more information or to donate.

