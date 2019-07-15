Avril Lavigne embraces her goth side on “I Fell in Love with the Devil” video

David NeedlemanAfter teasing its release over the weekend, Avril Lavigne has debuted the new music video for “I Fell in Love with the Devil.”

The gothic clip begins with Avril driving a hearse carrying her own coffin. We then see the singer dressed in red in a cemetery at night, where she's approached by a man. The two embrace among the gravestones, as she sings about a hellish relationship she can’t quite escape.

“I fell in love with the devil/And now I’m in trouble/I fell in love with the devil/I’m underneath his spell/Someone send me an angel/To lend me a halo,” Avril sings.

Last month, Avril announced her first tour in five years would be kicking off September 14 in Seattle, in support of her new album Head Above Water.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.