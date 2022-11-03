Avril Lavigne drops collaborative single, “I’m a Mess,” with Yungblud

DTA Records

After teasing a collaboration, Avril Lavigne and Yungblud have officially premiered their joint track, “I’m a Mess.”

The single was co-written by Avril, the U.K. rocker, Travis Barker and Goldfinger‘s John Feldmann. The Blink-182 drummer also produced alongside Feldmann.

You can listen to “I’m a Mess” via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which reflects the international collaboration and the song’s longing lyrics with footage from Los Angeles and London, is streaming now on YouTube.

“I’m a Mess” follows Lavigne’s album Love Sux, which was also co-produced by Barker and Feldmann. The record, which dropped in February, spawned the single “Bite Me” and includes features by Machine Gun Kelly, Blink’s Mark Hoppus and blackbear.

