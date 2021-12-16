Avril Lavigne describes new album: “It’s just pure rock & roll”

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Avril Lavigne says her upcoming album will be a blast from the past, taking back to 2002 and the pop-punk sound of her debut album, Let Go. Teasing her upcoming music with Entertainment Weekly, Avril said she’s “really stoked” about her new body of work.

“To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that,” the Canadian singer noted. “But I also was writing power ballads like ‘I’m With You’ and stuff like that [when I first started out], so this time I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of an album.”

The Grammy nominee said she began working on her new music last November and put it together with “a bunch of my friends” — like ﻿Goldfinger﻿ frontman ﻿John Feldman and Blink drummer Travis Barker — because she “didn’t have a label or managers at the time.”

Because the “Bite Me” singer was left to her own devices, Avril said she was able to “do exactly what I wanted and what I feel like I’ve probably wanted to do for a long time.”

“We used live guitars and live drums and didn’t hold back,” she teased. “It’s fun. It’s just pure rock & roll from front to back. There’s a lot of reflecting upon different relationships that I have gone through and where I’m at.”

The twice-divorced star summarized her new album as being “fun and feisty and light” because she’s “kind of poking fun at myself that I’ve gone through a lot in love.”

The album follows her 2019 offering, Head Above Water. A release date has not been announced.

