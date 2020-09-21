Avril Lavigne announces livestream benefit concert to fight Lyme disease

David Needleman

Avril Lavigne will take to the stage on October 24 for a livestream benefit concert whose proceeds will go to help fight Lyme disease, an illness she herself suffers from.

The concert — the Canadian star’s only performance of 2020 — is called #FightLyme, and will feature her biggest hits, as well as fan favorites and songs from her most recent album Head Above Water, which came out in February 2019. She’ll be joined by special guest musicians who’ll be announced in the coming weeks.

Proceeds from the concert will go to The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance. Tickets are available now via AvrilLavigne.com. VIP packages and merch bundles are also available.

“I’m so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the Lyme community,” says Avril in a statement.

“Its going to be an evening to remember full of hope, great music, and exciting surprises! With your help, The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance can continue to transform lives. Tune in and enjoy!”

The livestream will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on October 24.

