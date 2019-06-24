Avril Lavigne announces dates for first tour in five years

David Needleman

David NeedlemanAvril Lavigne is ready to embark on her first tour in five years.

The singer has announced her 15-date North American Head Above Water tour, in support of her 2019 album of the same name.

The tour kicks off September 14 in Seattle and will hit cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Boston before wrapping in Philadelphia on October 11.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time on AvrilLavigne.com.

One dollar from each ticket will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with Lyme Disease. Avril was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2015.

Here are the tour dates:

9/14 -- Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

9/15 -- Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium

9/17 -- Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

9/18 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

9/21 -- Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

9/24 -- Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

9/26 -- Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

9/28 -- Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

10/1 -- New York, NY, Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

10/3 -- Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

10/5 -- Wallingford, CT, Oakdale Theatre

10/6 -- Toronto, ON, Sony Centre For Performing Arts

10/8 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian Theatre

10/9 -- Washington, DC, MGM National Harbor

10/11 -- Philadelphia, PA, XCite Center at Parx Casino

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.