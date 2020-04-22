Avril Lavigne announces COVID-19 charity single "We Are Warriors"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicAvril Lavigne is cooking up new music to honor and assist those working the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old announced on Tuesday that she couldn't sit idly by as people risked their lives every day to help others, so she hit the recording booth and created the new charity single "We Are Warriors," which comes out Friday.

"Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle," she captioned. "Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort."

Saying such changes happened "overnight," Avril said she was inspired by those who rose up to answer the call. "I wanted to get involved and contribute," she furthered. "I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing."

The song's official artwork displays a regal and armor-clad Lavigne staring down an invisible enemy.

The "Complicated" singer will dedicate the new single to all the "warriors" working the front line. "To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you," she announced.

The single will do more than just inspire those during COVID-19, it will also raise money for charity.

"I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project HOPE, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world," said Avril. "Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you."

Fans can pre-save the single now and be first to hear "We Are Warriors" when it drops Friday.

