Avril Lavigne and Tyga reportedly call it quits

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly called it quits.

People confirms the two have broken up after 3 1/2 months of dating. Avril and the “Rack City” rapper were first spotted together in February, just days before it was confirmed that Avril and Mod Sun had called off their engagement.

Avril and Mod had gotten engaged in Paris in March 2022, and Mod was apparently blindsided by their breakup.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he wrote at the time. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Avril was previously married to Sum-41‘s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger.

