Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” certified Diamond by RIAA

Avicii Music AB

Almost exactly 10 years after its release, Avicii’s hit “Wake Me Up,” featuring Aloe Blacc, has been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

That means the track has sold over 10 million units since it came out on June 17, 2013. The song becomes the highest certified dance/electronic song in RIAA history; it’s reached Platinum status 11 times.

“Wake Me Up” spent 54 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number four. It was Avicii’s highest charting hit.

The Swedish DJ/producer — born Tim Bergling — died by suicide in April 2018 at the age of 28.

