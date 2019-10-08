Avicii wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New YorkLate DJ and producer Avicii is the latest artist to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds New York.

The figure of the "Wake Me Up" artist, who died last year, was unveiled Monday. It shows him behind the turntables, headphones around his neck, sporting his trademark backward-facing baseball cap with a video screen behind him.

Fans visiting the figure will be fully immersed in one of Avicii's concerts, down to choosing the songs they want to hear while they're in the space.

The figure was created in partnership with the artist's parents, Anki Lidén and Klas Bergling, in order to create an experience authentic to his life. In a statement, his parents said, "We would like to thank Madame Tussauds for reaching out to us and hope the figure will be well-received. We appreciate that Tim is being honored in this way and hope it will bring joy to everyone who loved him and his music.”

This entire month, Madame Tussauds New York will team with the charity foundation established by Avicii's parents after his death. The Tim Bergling Foundation, after the star's birth name, supports organizations that address suicide prevention and mental health issues. Visitors to the museum will be able to donate directly to the foundation.

