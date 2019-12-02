Avicii tribute concert to be live streamed December 5

Sean Eriksson

On December 5, the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness will take place in Stockholm, Sweden. But if you can't be there in person, the show will be live streamed globally on Avicii's official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages.

The concert will feature 19 singers who lent their vocals to the late EDM superstar's songs, including Rita Ora, Adam Lambert, and "Wake Me Up" singer Aloe Blacc.

The Avicii tribute concert will take place at Friends Arena from 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. CET. It's being produced by The Tim Bergling Foundation, which was established by Avicii's family after his death -- Tim Bergling was the DJ's birth name. All net profits from the concert will go to organizations that address mental health needs and suicide prevention.

“We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help,” Klas Bergling, Tim’s father, says in a statement. “They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation.”

He adds, “We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation's work going forward.”

Avicii died, reportedly by suicide, on April 20, 2018.

(The number for the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.)

