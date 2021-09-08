Avicii remembered in today’s Google Doodle

Mike Pont/WireImage

Today would have been the 32nd birthday of Tim Bergling, the late superstar DJ and producer known to millions of fans as Avicii. The Swedish artist is celebrated in today’s Google Doodle — the image that you see on the Google home page with the search bar.

The Google Doodle features a 90-second animated video showing scenes of Avicii’s life, soundtracked to his worldwide hit with Aloe Blacc, “Wake Me Up.”

The Google Doodle, which can be seen in more than 46 countries, was created by artist Alyssa Winans and coincides with National Suicide Prevention Week. Avicii died by suicide in 2018 after struggling with mental health issues.

After his death, Avicii’s parents started the Tim Bergling Foundation, which works to remove the stigma attached to suicide and promote mental health awareness. In a statement, Avicii’s father Klas says, “The Doodle is fantastic, my family and I feel honored and Tim would have been very proud and love it.”

He adds, “It is a friendly and warm story of a young man fulfilling his dream to be a DJ and at the same time telling us that our journey in life is not always easy despite fame and fortune.”

Aloe Blacc re-posted the video and wrote on Instagram, “Wow! For @avicii birthday he is honored with a Google Doodle. That’s a pretty big deal. Head to Google.com and check it out. Congrats, Tim!“

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.