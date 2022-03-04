Avatar 2 On Track To Release This Year

If you’re an Avatar fan you’ll be happy to know that things look to still be on track for Avatar 2 to hit theaters this year.

It’s been over 10 years since the film was released and it feels like the talk of a sequel has been even longer. During a recent interview, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell answered without hesitation fans would see the sequel this year. Crazy to think it was actually supposed to be released in December 2014. Nevertheless, the date for Avatar 2 is tentatively set for December 16, 2022.

Avatar 2 is set 14 years after the events that took place in the first film with Jake Sully and Neytiri having a family.

Do you think Avatar 2 will be released this year?