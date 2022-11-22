“Avatar 2” needs to make 2 billion dollars JUST to break even

The “Avatar” movie sequel, “The Way of Water” has been reported as a very expensive movie to make. Movie researchers have reported that the film needs to rank the fourth or fifth highest grossing movie of all time JUST to cover the cost of filming. The first Avatar movie broke records with its release in 2009, so producers are expecting the same outcome for the sequel. Some of the cast members talk about the filming process and how intense it was to film some of the under water scenes. “Avatar: The Way of Water” will be out in theaters December 16.