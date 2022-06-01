Ava Max’s new album, ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors,’ coming October 24

Atlantic Records

We’re officially in Ava Max‘s new era.

The star announced on Wednesday that she’ll release her sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, on October 14. You can pre-save and pre-order the album now. Along with the announcement, Ava also performed her new single, “Maybe You’re the Problem,” on NBC’s Today.

Diamonds & Dancefloors is the follow up to Ava’s debut album, Heaven & Hell, which came out in September of 2020 and was recently RIAA-certified Platinum. It features the hits “Sweet but Psycho,” “Kings & Queens” and “My Head & My Heart.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.