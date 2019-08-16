Ava Max will help kick off the MTV VMAs with two performances

Courtesy MTV

Courtesy MTVAva Max will be helping to kick off the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in two exciting ways.

The singer will be performing at the 2019 VMAs Kickoff Concert on Saturday, August 24, taking place at New York City’s Webster Hall. Then, she’ll be hitting the stage for the VMAs Pre-Show on Monday, August 26.

Ava, who’s up for Best New Artist at the VMAs, will be giving away tickets to the Kickoff Concert through her social media platforms. Fans can also pick up free tickets at Altice USA’s Optimum Experience Centers in the South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, New York and the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, from Friday, August 16 through Friday, August 23.

Meanwhile, this Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Ava’s hit “Sweet but Psycho.”

“Reflecting on how crazy this year has been and how Saturday marks the 1 year anniversary of Sweet but Psycho,” Ava tweeted. “I cannot wait for this next chapter and to share new music with you!!!”

She’ll be sharing a brand new song, “Torn,” on Monday.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Monday, August 26.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.