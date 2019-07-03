Ava Max teams with K-pop group NCT 127 for new version of "So Am I"

Atlantic RecordsHalsey is a U.S. pop star who's teamed up with a K-pop group -- and now Ava Max can say, "So Am I."

Following Halsey's collabo with BTS on the song "Boy with Luv," the "Sweet But Psycho" singer has hooked up with K-pop group NCT 127 for a new version of her current single "So Am I." The track is now available for streaming and download.

"So Am I" is an anthem of acceptance and inclusivity, and Ava recently performed it at several World Pride events.

"So Am I" is the follow-up to "Sweet But Psycho," which hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 and racked up 650 million global streams and counting. The song is nominated for Choice Pop Song at the upcoming Teen Choice Awards.

So far, there are no details available as to when Ava might release her first EP or full-length project.

