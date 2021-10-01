Ava Max talks her “mind-blowing” stadium gigs with Maroon 5: “I just feel very grateful”

Charlotte Rutherford

After being sidelined by the pandemic, Ava Max has returned to live performances in a big way: as Maroon 5‘s special guest on the stadium dates of their current tour. And Ava says it’s been memorable, to say the least.

“Having to perform at stadiums after a pandemic is pretty crazy because…not doing anything for like a year-and-a-half and then going on to a stadium is pretty mind-blowing!” Ava tells ABC Audio. “And then…seeing so many people together again is another mind-blowing aspect of it. So I just feel very grateful to be able to do that.”

Ava says performing her hit “Kings & Queens” has been a highlight of these stadium gigs.

“It’s such an empowering female anthem, and every time I sing it, I see — especially the women in the audience — like, their eyes light up and I’m just like, ‘This is for you! This is for my queens!'” Ava laughs. “So I’m just very happy performing that song. And a lot of people know the lyrics to that song as well.”

Of course, there are always going to be people in the audience who aren’t aware that Ava is a platinum-selling artist, but all she can do is try to win them over.

“I know! Some people weren’t familiar at all, and they’re just like, ‘Who is this girl’?” she laughs. “Like, I see it in their face…obviously, they come there for Maroon 5, and then some people don’t even know who I am. So it’s really funny.”

Ava adds, “And then they start liking the song — sometimes — or sometimes they’re just like, ‘I’m going to go grab another drink!'”

Ava will help Maroon 5 close their JORDI tour Saturday at LA’s Banc of California Stadium.

