Ava Max scores first number-one airplay hit with "Kings & Queens"

The song, released back in March, is number-one on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Songs chart, which is based on radio airplay. The highest she got on that chart previously was number two, with “Sweet but Psycho.”

Reacting to the milestone, Ava tweeted, “THANK U…I love you. This is crazy!!!…Brb cryin.”

“Kings & Queens” is also currently number two on Billboard‘s Pop Songs airplay chart and number 21 on the publication’s Adult Contemporary chart. Ava has another hit on that chart as well: her holiday song “Christmas Without You.”

“Kings & Queens” is on Ava’s debut album, Heaven & Hell, which came out in September.

