Ava Max says she has “another body of work” but isn’t “in a hurry” to release it

Charlotte Rutherford

Ava Max warned fans on Tuesday that her new single “Everytime I Cry” is not the start of a new era, but a continuation of her debut album Heaven & Hell. However, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she confirms that she does, indeed, have “another body of work” that’s coming at some point.

“Last year during the summer and fall, I wasn’t really inspired. I was in a really weird rut in my head,” Ava tells Zane. But, she adds, when January rolled around, she “got flooded with all these emotions and lyrics and melodies.”

“It’s really exciting when the inspiration finally hits, because it’s not all the time,” she explains. “When you’re in a session writing…and it comes out just so effortlessly and you don’t even have to think about it…and it’s not difficult, that’s when you know it’s a really good message.”

But Ava isn’t planning on releasing her new music just yet.

“I’m not in a hurry, but I can say that… it’s just coming out of me so easily and I would never have thought I would have had another body of work this fast. So, that’s all I can say,” she teases.

But while we’re waiting for that next “body of work,” we may see some live dates from Ava. She tells Zane, “I’m so excited. I think not only me, but every artist is so excited to get back on the road and hug their fans…and just talk to them in person instead of just through social media. I think everybody needs some human interaction now.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.