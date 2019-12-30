Ava Max says it's a "always been a dream" to perform on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Lauren Dunn

Lauren DunnAfter a year that saw her single "Sweet but Psycho" become a worldwide hit, Ava Max will cap things off with her debut performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing Tuesday night on ABC.

Ava told ABC Audio she's thrilled to be involved in the long-running TV institution.

"Man! Well, it's always been a dream to perform [on the show] and it's a big celebration and I'm just so happy!" she gushed.

Her performance on the West Coast Party segment of the program is bound to be a better experience for her than one New Year's Eve she experienced a few years back, which was memorable for all the wrong reasons,

"I remember this one because, I was, like, 18, trying to get into this club. And I remember all my friends got in and they were 19, 20, 21. They all got in. And for some reason, I was the odd one out and I just couldn't get in to celebrate New Year's," Ava recalled. "So I spent New Year's alone! It was horrible. In my car!"



In addition to Ava, the other performers who'll be joining the West Coast segment of Rockin' Eve include Paula Abdul, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and when it's over, it's time for New Year's resolutions, right? Not for Ava: She makes them year-round.

"I have resolutions that every top of the month, so it's just the same as any month," she said. "I mean, for me personally, I guess [it's] to be healthier, because I tour so much and I just eat a lot of junk food."

