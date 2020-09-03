Ava Max reveals track listing for 'Heaven & Hell,' releases new song

Ava Max has finally revealed the track listing for her highly anticipated debut album Heaven & Hell and, as predicted, it’s got a “Heaven” side and a “Hell” side — with some “Purgatory” thrown in for good measure.
“Side A — Heaven” features Ava’s current single, “Kings & Queens,” plus a bunch of new songs we haven’t heard yet, including “OMG What’s Happening,” which she just released today.
“Purgatory” includes just one song — “Torn,” which came out in August of 2019.
“Side B — Hell” features the previously released tracks “Salt,” “So Am I” and “Who’s Laughing Now,” plus Ava’s breakthrough smash “Sweet but Psycho,” as well as a few new tracks.
Here’s the full track list for Heaven & Hell, due out September 18:
Side A — Heaven
“H.E.A.V.E.N”
“Kings & Queens”
“Naked”
“Tattoo”
“OMG What’s Happening”
“Call Me Tonight”
“Born to the Night”
Purgatory
“Torn”
Side B — Hell
“Take You to Hell”
“Who’s Laughing Now”
“Belladonna”
“Rumors”
“So Am I”
“Salt”
“Sweet but Psycho”
The tracklist I have been so patiently waiting to tell u 😭🖤 So excited for u to hear the rest of these songs! #OMGWhatsHappening OUT NOW ✨#HeavenAndHell #September18th pic.twitter.com/ph8z7Imo1H
— AVA MAX (@AvaMax) September 3, 2020
By Andrea Dresdale
