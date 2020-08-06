Ava Max releases "Kings & Queens Pt. 2," featuring Lauv and Saweetie

Atlantic Records

Ava Max has added a king and a queen to the lineup of her current hit.

She’s just released “Kings & Queens Pt. 2,” a reimagining of her song “Kings & Queens” with two new verses: one by Lauv and one by rapper Saweetie. While Saweetie’s verse continues the theme of female empowerment, Lauv gives the male perspective.

“She’s the queen and I’m just lucky to get close to the throne/I’m not worthy, I’m not worthy, but she’s taking me home,” he sings. “No damsel in distress, don’t need to save her/She’s a goddess, I will never try to change her.”

As for Saweetie, she raps, “I’m a queen, I’m a boss, I’m a brat/Hella independent, I get this, I get that/Shout out to the girls from the ‘burb to the trap/I don’t need a man for s**t, put myself on the map.”

Ava tweeted, “I hope #KingsAndQueens has inspired you to live unapologetically and realize your self-worth.”

Ava’s debut album Heaven & Hell will be out September 18. She previously told ABC Audio that there were no features on the album, so it’s not clear if this version will appear on it or not.

