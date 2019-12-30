Ava Max releases her last new song of 2019, "On Somebody"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsAva Max is closing out the year with a brand-new song.

The singer has released “On Somebody,” an honest track about trying to overcome heartbreak when your ex has moved on with someone else.

She kicks the song off with a blunt statement, “Heartbreak is a motherf*****,” and sings on the chorus, “You never know how much you’re on somebody ‘til they’re on somebody else.”

Tuesday night, Ava will ring in the new year with a performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.