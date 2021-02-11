Ava Max releases acoustic take on "My Head & My Heart"

Ava Max strips things down — kind of — with a new take on her latest single, “My Head & My Heart.”

She’s just released an acoustic version of the song, along with a video, which shows her performing the song in a room dramatically lit by red lights, with three female string players behind her. It’s a cute nod to the song’s lyric, “I picture all the perfect that we lived/’Til I cut the strings on your tiny violin.”

In the clip, Ava’s hair is black, rather than its usual blonde, but it’s still styled in her signature “Max Cut.”

The original version of “My Head & My Heart” is on the digital edition of Ava’s album Heaven & Hell. As previously reported, it interpolates ATC’s 2000 hit song “Around the World (La La La La La).”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.