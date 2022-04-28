Ava Max releases ’80s-infused dance track “Maybe You’re the Problem”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Ava Max dropped her brand-new song, “Maybe You’re the Problem,” on Thursday, which doubles as a breakup song and a dance track.

Title track of Ava’s forthcoming album of the same name offers a nostalgic ’80s-style beat and savage lyrics about what really doomed her relationship.

“All the things I heard from your ex/ Now they make a whole lotta sense/ Already feel bad for your next that has to put up with you,” the “Motto” singer declares. Ava also reveals her friends hated her ex, who had a massive ego and would drink and make everything about him.

Ava also teased a forthcoming music video by sharing a clip to Instagram, which features her seductively eating a snow cone with another man, which she captioned, “tomorrow.”

While she didn’t name any names about who inspired the breakup anthem, Ava previously told Billboard her new album was born out of “the hardest year of my life,” declaring, “I’ve never written anything so personal and it’s probably some of the best music I’ve ever written.”

A release date for Ava’s second studio album has yet to be announced. Her last record, Heaven & Hell, was released in September 2020.

