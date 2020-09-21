Ava Max performing, doing Q&A on Amazon Live tomorrow

Ava Max is teaming with Amazon Music to performing a handful of songs from her new album Heaven & Hell tomorrow on Amazon Live.

Starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, Ava will be doing an intimate performance of five songs from the new album, followed by a live Q&A with fans, hosted by Tyler Oakley. You can submit questions now on Twitter.

Heaven & Hell features the singles “Sweet But Psycho” and “Kings & Queens,” as well as “Who’s Laughing Now,” “Salt, “So Am I” and “Naked.”

Following Heaven & Hell‘s release last Friday, Ava wrote to her fans, “Thank you for all the love you have shown me each step of the way. I am so proud of this album and hope it makes you realize how strong you are and to never stop being your true self.”

By Andrea Dresdale

