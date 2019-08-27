Ava Max has the power in superhero-themed video for "Torn"

Courtesy Atlantic Records

Ava Max transforms into a superhero in the comic book-themed video for her new song, "Torn."

The clip, directed by frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Joseph Kahn and shot on location in Italy, begins by showing a dark-haired Ava as a woman scorned. She then becomes her blonde-haired superhero alter-ego, running around the city fighting crime.

Her villainous husband eventually discovers her secret identity and betrays her. The clip ends with an epic battle over the city of Milan in which Ava gets her revenge.

“Shooting the 'Torn' music video was a dream come true,” Ava says in a statement. “I got to travel all over Milan as a superhero confronting my cheating husband. I want women to know all around the world that they have the power!”

Ava performed the song and her other hit, “Sweet But Psycho,” at the MTV VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show last night. She was also nominated for Best New Artist, but lost out to Billie Eilish.

