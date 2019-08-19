Ava Max drops new single "Torn," sets two major performances this week in NYC

Atlantic RecordsAva Max just keeps the bangers coming.

Following the release of "Freaking Me Out" and "Blood, Sweat & Tears," plus her collabo with AJ Mitchell, "Slow Dance," the singer has dropped yet another new track. It's called "Torn," and no, it's not a cover of that Natalie Imbruglia song. This is an upbeat number that finds Ava trying to decide if she should break up with a guy who she both loves and hates.

“Love and hate are two of the strongest emotions we feel in relationships,” says Ava in a statement. "'Torn' explores the struggle between them that everyone can relate to. I’m so excited to share my new single with the world! Keep your eyes peeled for the video coming soon.”

Ava has an exciting week coming up. Tuesday night, she and The Jonas Brothers will perform together at New York's Webster Hall for a special concert on Pandora. On Sunday, she'll perform at the annual Arthur Ashe Kids' Day tennis event in Queens, NY, along with MAX, Blanco Brown and others. It airs on ABC-TV at 2 p.m. ET.

Then, on Monday, Ava will be one of the red carpet pre-show performers at the MTV VMAs, along with Latin boy band CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion. She's nominated for Best New Artist.

Zara Larsson will be a special correspondent during the pre-show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Also during the pre-show, the winner of the 2019 Push Artist of the Year will be presented on the carpet by 2018's winner, Hayley Kiyoko.

The 2019 MTV VMAs, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

