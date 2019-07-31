Ava Max debuts two new songs: "Freaking Me Out" and "Blood, Sweat & Tears"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsBefore the summer winds down, Ava Max is giving her fans two brand-new songs.

The singer has released “Freaking Me Out” and “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” following up her latest single, “So Am I.”

“‘Freaking Me Out’ and ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’ are two songs I am so excited to finally have out in the world,” Ava says in a statement.

“The first [song] is about realizing that you’re in love with someone to a degree that feels almost beyond your control, and the second is about giving all of yourself to someone you love and sticking by their side no matter what,” she explains. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear and hopefully relate to these new songs.”

In addition to the new music, Ava is nominated for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, and her debut hit "Sweet But Psycho" is nominated for Choice Pop Song at the Teen Choice Awards.

She’ll also be opening for the Jonas Brothers at an exclusive concert at New York City’s Webster Hall on August 20.

