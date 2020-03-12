Ava Max crowns first new release of 2020, "Kings & Queens"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsAva Max has a royal new release.

The singer has dropped her first new song of 2020: the female empowerment anthem “Kings & Queens.” The track encourages women to assert their worth.

“If all of the kings had their queens on the throne/We would pop champagne and raise a toast/To all of the queens who are fighting alone/Baby, you’re not dancing on your own,” she sings.

“Kings & Queens” is also the first new song from Ava’s long-awaited upcoming debut album, set to arrive later this year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



