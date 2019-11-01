Audi Stuart Air Show’s night time air show and TD Bank Dirty Flight Suit Party have been cancelled for tonight

Due to an unfortunate incident today, the Audi Stuart Air Show’s night time air show and TD Bank Dirty Flight Suit Party have been cancelled for this evening, Friday, November 1, 2019. We are working to reschedule this event for after tomorrow’s airshow, Saturday, November 2, 2019. At this time, the remainder of the weekend’s event will resume as planned.

