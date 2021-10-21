Atlanta declares October 20 Lil Nas X Day

Will Heath/NBC

Lil Nas X has even more to celebrate after releasing his successful debut album Montero. On Wednesday, Atlanta revealed that October 20 will henceforth be known as Lil Nas X Day.

The “Industry Baby” artist shared the exciting news to his Instagram story, sharing a snapshot of the official plaque awarded to him by the Atlanta City Council.

Council member Antonio Brown, who is the city’s first openly gay city councilman, signed the proclamation that certified the new holiday.

The council highlighted why the Grammy winner was deserving of the high honor, declaring “his tremendous success and ability to break barriers in music and popular culture” in tandem with his “artistic influence and transformative music” has made a positive and lasting impact on the city.

Other reasons given were his “considerable impact on the LGBTQ community” by challenging how queer artists are treated in the music industry and “empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art.”

The city council also commended the success of his debut album, how “Old Town Road” shattered the Billboard Hot 100 record for most consecutive weeks at number one, the recognition he’s received at various music award shows and the seismic impact he’s had on streaming services.

Lil Nas X was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.