At White House, Olivia Rodrigo says she’s “beyond honored and humbled” to work on vaccination initiative

L: Olivia Rodrigo; R: White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Olivia Rodrigo went from “white cars/front yards” to the White House, where she was filming PSAs to support the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

As previously reported, Olivia will be recording videos in which she urges young people to get the vaccine, and answers frequently-asked questions about the shot.

Addressing reporters in the White House press briefing room Wednesday, Olivia read a short statement.

“First, I want to say, I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination,” the chart-topping star said. “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.”

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov,” Olivia continued.

She then thanked the press for “helping share this important message,” adding, “It’s so appreciated. Thank you.” She left without taking any questions.

