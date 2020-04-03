At noon today, Alessia Cara performs on 'MTV Unplugged at Home'

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Mindy Small/FilmMagicWhile social distancing, artists have been performing stripped-down songs from their homes. It's no wonder that MTV, whose franchise series MTV Unplugged made playing acoustically into a thing, has gotten into the act.

Alessia Cara will perform on MTV Unplugged at Home starting today at 12 p.m. ET, and performances will be available stream on MTV YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Exact schedules will be announced at a later date, but among the stars participating are Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO and Finneas.

Each performance will feature stripped-down acoustic sets of greatest hits. MTV kicked off the new series with Wyclef Jean, JoJo and Yungblud.

