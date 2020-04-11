“At Home With Farm Aid” Streaming Today On www.farmaid.org At 8pm

The big names behind Farm Aid will be hosting a special livestream version of the concert event this Saturday.

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews will all perform from their homes during Saturday night’s At Home with Farm Aid special on AXS TV.

Nelson, who will serve as host along with his sons Lukas and Micah, says the money raised will help the “essential” workers who are getting us all through this crisis.

At Home With Farm Aid will stream at www.farmaid.org and AXS TV’s social media platforms.

Have you been watching any music livestreams during the quarantine? Will there still be a demand for them after the quarantine is over?