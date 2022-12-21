ASMR? Weirdly Satisfying? Or slightly cringy?

Photo: NY Post

Ok, so many people will sit around at work bored out of their minds scrolling through YouTube rabbit holes of videos to ease their worried mind of whatever the boss might be yelling at them for that day. Popular choices are videos like watching doggy massages, makeup tutorials, or watching videos of strange things fitting together perfectly ala Tetris. But this one has caught my attention! For the first time EVER (according to science) there is recorded video of a plant breathing in real time! IT IS RIVITING! Or maybe a little cringy depending how your mind and brain responds to he mundane.

Have a look for yourself! Does it give you ASMR (autonomous sensory median response)? Or that “weirdly satisfying” feeling?

