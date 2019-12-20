As 'The Rise of Skywalker' opens, Ellie Goulding's still upset about being cut from 'The Last Jedi'

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Gabriel Olsen/Getty ImagesStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final chapter in the Skywalker saga, officially arrives in theaters today. We're not sure Ellie Goulding is going to want to see it, though, considering the fact that she ended up on the cutting room floor of the previous Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi.

Ellie tells ABC Audio that it's "absolutely true" that she shot a cameo in The Last Jedi, but was then cut out. She laughs, "I also don't mind talking about it because, like, screw them for not having me in it! Their loss!"

What really irked Ellie about being cut from her cameo as a rebel soldier is that she went out of her way to prepare for it and did what she thought was a good job.

"It was interesting, just because, like, I spent a lot of time in makeup, went on and did the scene, and I was like, 'Wow, nailed it!'" she recalls. "And then yeah...they cut me out. But it's fine. I'm not bitter or anything."

Actually, Ellie shouldn't feel too bad: Prince William, Prince Harry and actor Tom Hardy reportedly filmed cameos in The Last Jedi too, as Stormtroopers -- and they got cut out as well. At least Ellie got to perform at the wrap party.

