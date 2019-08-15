As Shawn Mendes hits the NY stage, Shawn's "Fan Experience" will hit the NY streets

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Shawn Mendes bring his world tour to Brooklyn, NY next week, and during that time fans will have an extra opportunity to immerse themselves in all things Shawn -- thanks to an interactive "fan experience" coming to Manhattan.

This Is Shawn, presented by Verizon, is a multi-room interactive exhibit that allows fans to follow Shawn's creative process as his songs go from the page to the stage. Via the exhibit, you'll be able to visit Malibu, California, as well as Shawn's recording studio and a sold-out stadium stage -- all with narration from Shawn himself.

This Is Shawn will be open to the public on August 23 and 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at 535 West 28th Street, New York. If you're a member of the Verizon loyalty program Verizon Up, you'll get first access to the pop-up, as well as exclusive merchandise that Shawn helped create.

This week, Shawn's playing two shows in Boston. Then, he heads up to his native Canada for shows in Ottawa and Montreal before heading south to New York for three shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on August 22, 23 and 24. Alessia Cara opens all dates except for the 22nd.

This fan experience is exclusive to New York City. Verizon is also planning a similar event in a different city for Shawn's rumored girlfriend and duet partner, Camila Cabello, but there are no details about that at the moment.

