As live concerts returned, Bruno Mars cleaned up, says ‘Billboard’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Since live music is back, Billboard‘s Boxscore Charts, which rank the highest-grossing and highest-attended concerts of the week, is about to make its return. In advance of that, the publication has taken a look at which acts did the best over the summer on the road…and the winner is Bruno Mars.

Over June, July and August, Bruno raked in nearly $19.3 million, but you may not have noticed, because he only did 12 shows: 10 at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas and two at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Bruno played for some 59,000 fans, and because the average ticket price was a whopping $325, he came out on top in terms of total gross.

In fact, Billboard notes that Bruno’s MGM residency has now out-grossed Lady Gaga‘s MGM residency: She’s made $53.9 million, while Bruno’s made $56.2 million. However, Gaga may catch up, since she’s going to start a run of new shows on October 14.

Other acts that did well on the road over the summer, according to Billboard: Dead & Company, Usher, Zac Brown Band, Billy Joel, James Taylor, The Eagles, Dave Chappelle and Foo Fighters.

