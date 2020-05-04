As If 2020 Couldn’t Get Any Worse, “Murder Hornets” Are Now Here

Because 2020 couldn’t get any worse, The New York Times reports that a deadly, 2-inch insect called the “Murder Hornet” has made its way into the U.S. for the very first time.

The Asian giant hornet, a bug we never wanted, is known to kill around 50 people annually in Japan by using “spiked, shark fin-like mandibles” to do damage to more than just people. These devil bugs are known to completely eradicate honey bee hives in just hours. Ya know how? They decapitate all of the bees and then fly off with their bodies to feed their tiny, baby devil bugs.

Twitter, speaking for the rest of the U.S., doesn’t really want to deal with a flying murderous bug right now, with users joking that these hornets are nature’s way of getting us to stay inside during the pandemic.