As her new album arrives, Avril Lavigne is “still having so much fun”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Avril Lavigne‘s eagerly awaited new album, Love Sux, is out today, featuring guest appearances and production work from blackbear, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus, her boyfriend Mod Sun, and Machine Gun Kelly. Now in her 20th year as a recording artist, the Canadian star says she’s still enjoying that pop-punk life.

Appearing on ABC’s Good Morning America, Avril said of being two decades past the release of her 2002 debut album, Let Go, “I feel like it’s gone by so fast but I’m really grateful to still be here and making music. This is my seventh record and I’m still having so much fun, and I’m looking forward to going out on tour this year.”

Avril was also asked about young female artists like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo citing her as an inspiration.

“Oh my God, it’s so crazy to hear that,” Avril told GMA. “I mean, those ladies are incredible songwriters and performers and I’ve met both of them. They’re lovely and I love what they’re dong musically.”

The first leg of Avril’s tour starts in Canada in May 3 and wraps up May 27 at the Boston Calling Festival. In September, she’ll perform at the Firefly Festival in Delaware and in October, she’ll appear at the the all-emo and pop-punk festival When We Were Young in Las Vegas. She gave the GMA audience a taste of her tour by performing her latest single, “Love It When You Hate Me.”

