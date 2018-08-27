Artist Of The Week | Charlie Puth

New Jersey-born multiple GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth catapulted to superstardom in 2016 at light speed. He maintained this perpetual motion with the 2017 single “Attention,” which he appropriately wrote and produced on a Japanese bullet train. Following the song’s debut at a groundbreaking Los Angeles music exhibit dubbed #THEATTENTIONROOM, critical applause exploded, with The New York Times proclaiming it “a savage takedown rendered in pinpoint 1980s soft-soul haze smacked hard by glossy funk.” The song cracked 3 million Spotify streams in just a week, and its sexy music video racked up over 3 million views in under 24 hours.

Puth’s RIAA platinum-certified first album NINE TRACK MIND made a remarkable chart debut upon its 2016 release, hitting #5 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums Chart, fueled by the 2x RIAA platinum-certified top 40 smashes, “One Call Away” and “Marvin Gaye (featuring Meghan Trainor),” as well as the platinum-certified “We Don’t Talk Anymore (featuring Selena Gomez).” A worldwide phenomenon, the album reached #1 on iTunes charts in 28 countries around the globe.

Innovation has defined Puth since his emergence in 2015. Establishing a pronounced production voice, he cut his teeth producing and penning tracks for the likes of Pitbull, Trey Songz, Cee Lo Green, Little Mix, and many more. Puth fully exploded onto the music scene as a songwriter, producer and vocalist on Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again,” the emotional tribute to Paul Walker in “FURIOUS 7.” The song has officially entered the history books as one of the decade’s biggest singles, topping Billboard’s Hot 100 for a stunning 12 weeks and has become YouTube’s “second most popular video of all-time” with 2.6 billion-plus views. It won two Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award for “Best Song,” a Hollywood Film Award, and 2 Teen Choice Awards and a Golden Globe® Award nomination in the category of “Best Original Song” and three GRAMMY® Award nods, including the prestigious “Song of the Year.”

A gifted and charismatic live performer, Puth has proven a hugely popular concert attraction, with last year’s “Nine Track Mind Tour” selling out nearly every date within 30 minutes of its announcement. Puth’s new single “Attention” is certain to be a live-show highlight in his upcoming North American tour. The dates – which see Puth performing as special guest to Shawn Mendes’ “Illuminate World Tour” – begin July 6 in Portland and then travel through late August.



