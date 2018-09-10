Artist of the Week | Christina Aguilera

Singer, songwriter, performer, producer, director, and actress —is there anything Christina Aguilera hasn’t done? One of the most accomplished performers of the last decade, she has sold more than 43 million albums worldwide, achieved four #1 singles on the Billboard hot 100 chart, and has won five Grammy Awards, as well as three top five albums in the United States. She has collaborated with other legendary artists including Herbie Hancock, Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett, Elton John and The Rolling Stones. Aguilera was also the only artist under 30 to make Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of 100 greatest singers of all time and was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People in 2013.

This year Christina teamed up with Latin artist Pitbull releasing “Feel This Moment”. The song has topped the charts and the pair have performed on The Kids Choice Awards as well as the Billboard Awards.

In 2012 Christina released her new album, Lotus debuting the singles, “Your Body” and “Just a Fool.” The album features collaborations with Max Martin, Sia, and Alex Da Kid and also duets with fellow The Voice coaches CeeLo Green and Blake Shelton. Christina calls the album “fun” and free-spirited and a rebirth for her personally.

In April of 2011 Christina joined the cast of NBC’s “The Voice”. The show was an immediate success breaking television rating records. Christina showcased her mentoring side as she coached young hopefuls in the effort to

beat out fellow judges Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green and Blake Shelton. In addition, Christina teamed up with fellow coach Adam Levine and Maroon 5 to record “Moves Like Jagger”. The catchy dance tune went number one on the Hot 100 charts. The cast is currently in Season 3 of the show.

In 2010 Christina added a new role to her list of accomplishments, the role of an actress. She starred in her first feature film Burlesque, opposite Cher and Stanley Tucci. She earned a Golden Globe Nomination for her Original Song, “Bound to You” which she co-wrote and performed. Earlier that same year Christina launched her album, Bionic, which featured collaborations from artists such as Sia, Le Tigre and Ladytron as well as producers Tricky Stewart and Hill/Switch.

The New York native’s trajectory from performing in local talent shows in Pennsylvania, where she grew up, to get her big break on “Star Search” in 1992 to landing a part on the Disney Channel’s “The New Mickey Mouse Club”, is well known. It was her song, “Reflection,” for Disney’s “Mulan,” that led to a record deal with RCA and the release of her self-titled debut album in the summer of 1999. The album quickly hit #1 on the strength of its first dance/pop single, “Genie In A Bottle” (which dominated the charts for five weeks and broke records worldwide) and other chart toppers including “What A Girl Wants” and “Come on Over”. It was a feat she would repeat the following year with “Mi Reflejo,” the smash Spanish-language version of her debut, followed by her hit holiday release, “My Kind of Christmas.”

In 2001 Aguilera joined forces with Pink, Mya and Lil’ Kim on the smash “Lady Marmalade” single and video. That eye-popping slice of eye and ear candy kept her front and center in the international spotlight even as she began to lay the groundwork for her second album, Stripped. Released in October 2002, it sealed her status as an international superstar while transforming her image from bubble-gum-pop princess to steamy sex kitten. Along with the superheated funk of the album’s provocative debut single, “Dirrty,” came such standout tracks as “Beautiful,” “Can’t Hold Us Down” and “Voice Within”. After sweeping the top of the charts with her third album, “Back to Basics,” which debuted at #1 in August ’06 and sold over 3.7 million worldwide, the unstoppable Aguilera announced a global tour. With the fashion legend Roberto Cavalli as the exclusive costume designer, choreographer and director Jamie King (Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Prince) on board, and a unique stage design that allowed fans unprecedented access to the pop star, the shows were a feast for all senses and earned her rave reviews.

Earning her first of four Grammy Awards in 2000 for Best New Artist, her subsequent trophies came in 2001 for “Lady Marmalade” (Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals), in 2003 for “Beautiful” (Best Female Pop Vocal

Performance) and in 2007 for “Ain’t No Other Man (Best Female Pop Vocal Performance), winning a Grammy for each of her albums. Among countless other honors, she is also the recipient of a 2001 Latin Grammy Award for Mi Reflejo (Best Female Pop Vocal Album), a 2000 Billboard Music Award for Female Artist of the Year, and two 2004 Rolling Stone Music Awards (Best Female Performer, Readers’ Pick; and Best Tour, Readers’ Pick, “Justified and Stripped”). Voted Sexiest Teen Idol in a VH1 poll, Aguilera’s beauty and charisma have also led Teen People to list her among its “25 Hottest Stars Under 25” and Maxim to crown her Best International Female Singer (2000), one of the Sexiest Women of the Year (2003) and #1 on their “Hot 100” List (2003). Aguilera has also been honored with two NRJ Awards (Best International Female, Best International Album) as well as a 2007 MTV Europe Award (Best Female Artist).

In 2007, Aguilera lent her hand to an entirely new production—an eponymous perfume, “Christina Aguilera,” which she launched through P&G Prestige. Perfect for the sexy, seductive, and classic woman, “Christina Aguilera”

empowers every woman by playing up her femininity. The fragrance continues to be an international bestseller and has paved the way for four additional scents with more to come.

In January 2008, Aguilera gave birth to her first child, son Max Liron Bratman. Not one to slow down following the birth, in February the new mom served as the muse behind London jeweler Stephen Webster’s new sterling silver collection. Christina inspired and was the face of the unconventional collection posing as a Hitchcock heroine in the ad campaign. The new ad campaign, shot by famed W Magazine photographer Craig McDean, was revealed in Spring of 2009. The inspiration for the campaign stems from Webster’s Glam Rock style and Aguilera’s sexy new contemporary look.

Today, while devoting the lion’s share of her time to recording and touring, Christina is active in a range of philanthropy. In 2009 she joined forces with Yum! Brands in their World Hunger Relief effort acting as global spokesperson. In less than one year she has created widespread awareness and deeper engagement to benefit the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and other hunger relief agencies and in 2010 she was named an Ambassador to the United Nations for her hard work and outreach. It is an honor only given to a select few. Together with Yum Brands, her effort has raised $115 million for WFP and others, providing 460 million meals and saving millions of lives.

She was also awarded the George McGovern Leadership Award alongside Secretary of State Hilary Clinton for her ongoing work with the program. In addition, Christina and her son Max appeared in a PSA for “Rock the Vote” encouraging young people to take a stand and vote for what they believe in. The ad, which featured Christina singing “America the Beautiful” to Max who is wrapped in an American flag, was featured in magazines, television spots and billboards in Times Square. A major contributor to the fight against AIDS, Aguilera has participated in the “What’s Going On?” cover project for AIDS Project Los Angeles’ Artists Against AIDS. In 2004 she became the new face for MAC cosmetic company and spokesperson for the MAC AIDS Fund. In addition, Christina became involved in awareness campaigns with Youth AIDS and ALDO. She also sponsors and is actively involved in the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh for battered women and children.

