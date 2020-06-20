Arnold Schwarzennegger Walks Out Of Gym With No Mask Needed Policy

Gyms all across the country are reopening, and many are ready to get back into their fitness routine even Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The action star and gym enthusiast just won’t be back to the Gold’s Gym in Venice, California after learning that the gym didn’t require people who work out in the gym to wear face masks.

Schwarzenegger first visited the gym to film a social media video but quickly left once he realized the face mask policy.

Even though the gym did take some precautions like temperature checks, capacity limiting, and sanitizing stations no face masks were a deal-breaker for the 72-year-old.

Do you think Arnold was wrong for leaving?