Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants A Total Remake Of Total Recall

Arnold Schwarzenegger has wanted to bring back one of his iconic movies from the past back, but he has not been able to until now.

Rumor has it that Arnold Schwarzenegger is in talks to bring a new Total Recall movie.

These aren’t new rumors there was speculation that a script was developed for a sequel to the classic, but it ended up being ‘Minority Report’, which was brought to life by Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise.

The details of the project are still unclear, but since Arnold’s son has begun his own acting career viewers shouldn’t be surprised if Arnold returns to this movie to help get his son a role in it.

What classic character would you like to see come back in a sequel? What classic movie would you like to see remade?