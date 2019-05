I guess you’re never too old to start something new, and Arnold Schwarzenegger just proved that by making his rap debut.

The 71-year-old actor and bodybuilder just appeared in the video for a song called, “Pump It Up” and even spit a verse of his own which you have got to hear for yourself. The video also shows some behind the scenes footage of Arnold in the studio and working out in the gym.

What do you think of Arnold’s rap skills? I thought is was… interesting -Suits