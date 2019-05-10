Arivenchy: Ariana Grande announced as new face of Givenchy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ooh la la! Ariana Grande has landed a new designer gig.

The singer has been revealed as the new face of Givenchy [szhee-vohn-SHEE]. The French fashion house confirmed the news on social media Friday, announcing that Ari's first campaign, for Fall/Winter, will launch in July.

The post was accompanied by a black-and-white video featuring Ariana with her back to the camera. She's dressed in a Breakfast at Tiffany's-inspired black dress and swings her signature ponytail as she sings a vocal run.

“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy," Ariana says in a statement on Givenchy's website. "It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor."

She adds, "I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”

In a not-so-subtle tease Thursday, Givenchy posted a video of Ariana flipping her pony in silhouette. “GUESS WHO? THE NEW FACE OF #GIVENCHY, REVEALED TOMORROW,” the video was captioned.

Ariana also teased the collab on her socials, posting a series of similar black-and-white video clips and photos with the hashtags “#arivenchy #GivenchyFamily.”

