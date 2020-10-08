Ariana & Lorde Promise New Music If You Register To Vote

Ariana Grande and Lorde are giving voters a big incentive to go to the polls by promising new music if fans register to vote and voting early.

Ariana took to Twitter with a sparkling selfie with a caption that encouraged her fans to register to vote and letting them know that she was turning in her final mixes for an upcoming project.

Lorde did the same with a post to Instagram as she encouraged voting in her home country of New Zealand, “Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

Both ladies can expect to get tagged in tons of voter’ posts from now until election day, it’s a pretty even trade we think.

What is motivating you to vote?