Ariana, JoBros, Chainsmokers, Ed & Taylor among 'Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebrities 2020

Forbes’ annual list of Highest-Paid Celebrities will likely look very different next year, when the impact that COVID-19 had on the live music industry will really become apparent. But this year’s list, based mostly on numbers from 2019, shows musicians are still doing pretty well.

While rapper-turned-fashion mogul-turned politician Kanye West is the highest-ranking musician on the list, at number two, Elton John, at #14, is the highest-ranking musician who doesn’t have a side hustle. He made $81 million over the past year, thanks to his Farewell Tour.

At number 17, Ariana Grande is the highest-paid female musician, with earnings of $72 million, thanks to her Sweetener world tour. The Jonas Brothers are the highest-paid group, ranking #20 with $68.5 million.

The Chainsmokers are in at #21 with $68 million, thanks to their World War Joy tour, while Ed Sheeran and his pal Taylor Swift are at #23 and #25 respectively, with $64 million and $63.5 million. Ed’s cash came from his record-setting Divide tour, while Taylor’s was from her new record deal.

Post Malone is #28 with $60 million thanks to his tour, Marshmello‘s #35 with $56 million thanks to all his festival dates, and Shawn Mendes is #39 with $54.5 million. Billie Eilish made $53 million — she’s the youngest star on the list — while BTS raked in $50 million.

Other musicians on the list: Pink with $47 million; Backstreet Boys, with $45 million; and Katy Perry, with $38.5 million. The bulk of Katy’s income these days is from American Idol.

Lady Gaga, Bon Jovi and U2 are all tied with $38 million.

Kylie Jenner is #1 on the list: She made $590 million.

